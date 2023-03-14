Tennis scoreboard: North Hall girls top Cherokee Bluff to remain unbeaten in Region 8-4A

North Hall’s girls swept singles play with wins by Ella Kate Canaday, Gabbie Jenkins and Lilly Perry to secure a 4-1 win against Cherokee Bluff on Thursday.
In doubles, Maggie Perry and Riley Morgan rallied from a first-set loss to win 1-6, 7-5, 6-0.
For the Lady Bears, Lauren Murrath and Grace-Blythe Cornett won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
With the win, the Lady Trojans move to 7-0 in Region 8-4A with their next match against Walnut Grove Thursday in Loganville.
CHEROKEE BLUFF BOYS 3, NORTH HALL 2: The Bears were dominant in singles action with wins by James Rivenbark, Joshua Reynolds and Boston Murphy on Thursday.
In doubles, North Hall found success with wins by Luis Delgado/Easton McNair and Logan Adams/Brooks Dorsey.