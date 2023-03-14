By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Tennis scoreboard: North Hall girls top Cherokee Bluff to remain unbeaten in Region 8-4A
North Hall's Gabbie Jenkins returns a shot against Cherokee Bluff on March 14, 2023. Photo by Bob Woodworth

North Hall’s girls swept singles play with wins by Ella Kate Canaday, Gabbie Jenkins and Lilly Perry to secure a 4-1 win against Cherokee Bluff on Thursday. 

In doubles, Maggie Perry and Riley Morgan rallied from a first-set loss to win 1-6, 7-5, 6-0. 

For the Lady Bears, Lauren Murrath and Grace-Blythe Cornett won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 doubles. 

With the win, the Lady Trojans move to 7-0 in Region 8-4A with their next match against Walnut Grove Thursday in Loganville. 

CHEROKEE BLUFF BOYS 3, NORTH HALL 2: The Bears were dominant in singles action with wins by James Rivenbark, Joshua Reynolds and Boston Murphy on Thursday. 

In doubles, North Hall found success with wins by Luis Delgado/Easton McNair and Logan Adams/Brooks Dorsey. 


