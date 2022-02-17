Tennis scoreboard: Lilly rallies to help Gainesville boys top North Hall

Gainesville's Gunner Lilly rallied from a set down and trailed 4-2 in the second set to win, sending it to a 4-1 win against North Hall on Wednesday at Longwood Park.
Also winning in singles for the Red Elephants were Philip Mady and Kamyaab Cornett. In doubles, Jacob Nguyen/Reed Slack won for Gainesville. North Hall won at No. 1 singles with Clay Martin/Stephen Sartain.
NORTH HALL GIRLS 5, GAINESVILLE 0: Ella Kate Canaday, Gabbie Jenkins and Lilly Perry won in singles for the Lady Trojans on Wednesday at Longwood Park.
In doubles, Riley Morgan/Kayla Miller and Madilyn/Ali Moore won for North Hall.
