Tennis playoffs: Riverside Military shuts down Elite Scholars in first round of Class 2A playoffs

Riverside Military's Kevin Russell, the Region 8-2A Player of the Year, was dominant in singles play as it topped Elite Scholars Academy 5-0 to open the Class 2A state playoffs Wednesday at the Jim Walters Family Athletic Complex in Gainesville.
Also winning in singles were Rayaan Ali and Diego Jusino, both in straight sets.
In doubles, Allen Jin/Jacob Langa and Sean Fitzpatrick/Ryan Li also were straight-set winners for the Eagles.
Up next, Riverside Military hosts Bacon County in the second round next week in Gainesville.