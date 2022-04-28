Tennis playoffs: Riverside Military rallies for second-round win over Bacon County

It took a spirited rally, but Riverside Military Academy’s tennis program pulled through in the second round of the Class 2A state tournament Wednesday in Gainesville.
Trailing 2-0 to Bacon County, Jacob Langa and Allen Jin won at No. 2 doubles for the Eagles.
After dropping the first set, Langa and Jin came back to win twice, both times in the tiebreaker.
In singles, Rayaan Ali and Diego Jusino won in straight sets for the Eagles.
Up next, Riverside Military faces Early County in the state quarterfinals next week in Blakely.