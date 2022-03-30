By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Tennis: Dominating freshman Rivenbark paces Cherokee Bluff boys in Region 7-3A championship victory
Tennis
Cherokee Bluff boys tennis players celebrate winning the Region 7-3A championship Wednesday in Dahlonega. Photo courtesy Colby West

Paced by a sterling performance from James Rivenbark at No. 1 singles, the Cherokee Bluff boys topped North Hall 3-2 in the Region 7-3A championship match Wednesday in Dahlonega.

Rivenbark, a freshman, won a commanding match 6-0, 6-0 for the Bears.

Tied 2-2, Cherokee Bluff secured the region championship with a win from Cade Ellis at No. 3 singles.

Also winning for the Bears was Joshua Reynolds.

With the win, Cherokee Bluff will open the Class 3A state tournament at home after spring break.

CHEROKEE BLUFF GIRLS FALL IN 7-3A FINALS: EJ Hewette/Lauren Murrath and Hayley Moore/Grace Blythe Cornett won in doubles for the Lady Bears in a 3-2 loss against North Hall in Dahlonega.

Cherokee Bluff’s girls will open the Class 3A state tournament in Flowery Branch. 

Friends to Follow social media