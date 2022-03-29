By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Region tennis tournament scoreboard: North Hall, Flowery Branch qualify both teams for state tournament
Trojans boys, girls will play for Region 7-3A championships Wednesday in Dahlonega
Tennis

North Hall’s tennis teams made quick work out of its first two matches in the Region 7-3A tournament in Dahlonega. 

With the wins, the Trojans’ squads will play for the region title Wednesday in Dahlonega. 

For the Trojans boys, they beat Lumpkin County 3-0 in the semifinals, after a 5-0 win against White County in the opening round. 

For the Trojans girls, they beat Dawson County 4-0 in the semifinals, after a 5-0 win against West Hall in the opening round. 


Falcons qualify for state

Flowery Branch’s tennis teams locked up state playoff berths with wins Monday in the Region 8-4A tournament. 

The Lady Falcons beat Jefferson 3-2 in the third-place match Tuesday, while Flowery Branch’s boys beat East Hall 4-0 in the first round. 

Against Jefferson, Sandra Hernandez and Avery Marx won for the Flowery Branch girls. 

In doubles, Violet Shultz/Richney Nguyen won for the Lady Falcons. 

In Monday’s win against Chestatee, Hernandez won in singles for the Lady Falcons. In doubles, Ally Shedd/Haley Bursinger and Richney Nguyen/Violet Shultz won for Flowery Branch. 

The Flowery Branch boys earned the No. 4 spot to the playoffs after wins in singles from Santino Sengson, Josh Warren and Brayden Jackson. 

In doubles, Logan Magnuson/Grant Anglin won for the Falcons. 

In the boys' semifinals, Flowery Branch lost to Jefferson 3-1, then lost to North Oconee 4-0 in the third-place match. 


