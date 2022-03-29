Region tennis tournament scoreboard: North Hall, Flowery Branch qualify both teams for state tournament

North Hall’s tennis teams made quick work out of its first two matches in the Region 7-3A tournament in Dahlonega.

With the wins, the Trojans’ squads will play for the region title Wednesday in Dahlonega.

For the Trojans boys, they beat Lumpkin County 3-0 in the semifinals, after a 5-0 win against White County in the opening round.

For the Trojans girls, they beat Dawson County 4-0 in the semifinals, after a 5-0 win against West Hall in the opening round.





Falcons qualify for state

Flowery Branch’s tennis teams locked up state playoff berths with wins Monday in the Region 8-4A tournament.

The Lady Falcons beat Jefferson 3-2 in the third-place match Tuesday, while Flowery Branch’s boys beat East Hall 4-0 in the first round.

Against Jefferson, Sandra Hernandez and Avery Marx won for the Flowery Branch girls.

In doubles, Violet Shultz/Richney Nguyen won for the Lady Falcons.

In Monday’s win against Chestatee, Hernandez won in singles for the Lady Falcons. In doubles, Ally Shedd/Haley Bursinger and Richney Nguyen/Violet Shultz won for Flowery Branch.

The Flowery Branch boys earned the No. 4 spot to the playoffs after wins in singles from Santino Sengson, Josh Warren and Brayden Jackson.

In doubles, Logan Magnuson/Grant Anglin won for the Falcons.

In the boys' semifinals, Flowery Branch lost to Jefferson 3-1, then lost to North Oconee 4-0 in the third-place match.



