High school tennis playoffs: Cherokee Bluff boys, girls earn first-round wins
The Cherokee Bluff boys tennis team. Photo courtesy James Rivenbark

The Cherokee Bluff High boys and girls advanced in the Class 4A state playoffs with first-round wins Thursday in Flowery Branch.  

Paced by a win in straight sets by James Rivenbark at No. 1 singles, the Bears boys topped Central-Carroll 4-1.

Joshua Reynolds won (6-2, 6-4) at No. 2 singles for Cherokee Bluff, while Boston Murphy won at No. 3 singles (6-3, 6-2).

At No. 1 doubles, Jeff Hewette and Nick Bellew won (6-1, 6-4) for the Bears. 

Meanwhile, the Cherokee Bluff girls beat Sonoraville 3-2. 

EJ Hewette won at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-1). 

In doubles, the Lady Bears picked up wins from Corey Hammond/Presley Rosen (6-4, 6-1) and Grace-Blythe Cornett/Lauren Murrath (6-1, 6-3). 

