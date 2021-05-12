Flowery Branch's Will Hernandez picked top tennis player in Region 8-4A; Jackson tabbed as Girls Coach of the Year

Flowery Branch High’s tennis programs were well represented with the release of the All-Region 8-4A teams on Wednesday. Falcons junior Will Hernandez was picked as Boys Player of the Year. Flowery Branch’s Ginger Jackson was tabbed as Girls Coach of the Year.
Also from Flowery Branch’s boys, Caden Caldwell and Jack Thomas were Second-Team, All-Region picks, along with Grant Anglin and Josh Warren in doubles.
For the Lady Falcons, Sandra Hernandez and Alyssa McSpadden were First-Team singles selections, along with Julianna Velaj earning Second-Team honors.