By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Flowery Branch splits with North Forsyth in tennis
Tennis
Josh Warren earned the win at No. 3 singles for the Flowery Branch boys in a 3-2 loss to North Forsyth on Wednesday. 

At No. 1 doubles, Mason Foreman and Logan Magnuson won for Flowery Branch.

In girls play, Flowery Branch picked up a 4-1 victory. 


High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.
Magazines