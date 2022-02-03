Flowery Branch splits with North Forsyth in tennis

Josh Warren earned the win at No. 3 singles for the Flowery Branch boys in a 3-2 loss to North Forsyth on Wednesday.
At No. 1 doubles, Mason Foreman and Logan Magnuson won for Flowery Branch.
In girls play, Flowery Branch picked up a 4-1 victory.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.
