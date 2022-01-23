Hall County Swimming Championship: North Hall wins fourth-straight title at Frances Meadows Aquatics Center

Behind a solid showing, the North Hall High swim team won its fourth straight county championship Saturday at the Frances Meadows Aquatics Center in Gainesville.
Finishing second was Cherokee Bluff, while Flowery Branch placed third overall.
Also, the medley relay teams for the Flowery Branch girls and North Hall qualified for the state championship meet, which is Feb. 3-5 at Georgia Tech.
Also in the county championship, new meet records were set by the Cherokee Bluff boys 400-yard freestyle relay team (Evan Young, Pace Nelson, Henry Wall and Dean Wall). Also for the Bears, Dean Wall had a new county record in the 50 free.
Lanier Christian Academy senior Krisalyn Henderson, who will go on next year to Grand Canyon University to swim, set records in the 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.