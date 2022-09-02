Softball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff tops North Oconee

Cherokee Bluff's Lauren Rule, Kaitlyn Herren, Angelina Baronci and Sophie Goodballet each had multiple hits in a 6-4 win against North Oconee on Thursday. Rule finished with four RBIs.
NORTH HALL 2, MADISON COUNTY 1: Ashley Callahan was 1 for 3 at the plate and drove in both runs for the Lady Trojans in the bottom of the fourth inning. Olivia Mullins and Bre Stowers each had multiple hits for North Hall.
Mullins picked up the win in the circle, allowing three hits with seven strikeouts.
