Softball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff sneaks past Seckinger
softball

Cherokee Bluff built a five-run lead in the fourth inning and finished with 15 hits in a 13-11 win against Seckinger on Wednesday. 

In the fourth inning, Emma Sundermeyer, Kaitlyn Herren, Sophie Goodballet and Clarissa McDaniel each drove in a run for the Lady Bears. 

Sundermeyer also had a third-inning home run for Cherokee Bluff. 

CHESTATEE 11, GAINESVILLE 3: Savannah Petty had a pair of hits and drove in a game-high five runs for the Lady War Eagles on Wednesday. Lacie James added a pair of hits and drove in four runs. 

Also for the Lady War Eagles, Ashlyn Gibbs provided a pair of hits. 

High school scores can be submitted each night by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com. 

