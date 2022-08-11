Softball scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff sneaks past Seckinger

Cherokee Bluff built a five-run lead in the fourth inning and finished with 15 hits in a 13-11 win against Seckinger on Wednesday.
In the fourth inning, Emma Sundermeyer, Kaitlyn Herren, Sophie Goodballet and Clarissa McDaniel each drove in a run for the Lady Bears.
Sundermeyer also had a third-inning home run for Cherokee Bluff.
CHESTATEE 11, GAINESVILLE 3: Savannah Petty had a pair of hits and drove in a game-high five runs for the Lady War Eagles on Wednesday. Lacie James added a pair of hits and drove in four runs.
Also for the Lady War Eagles, Ashlyn Gibbs provided a pair of hits.
High school scores can be submitted each night by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.