Softball playoffs: Flowery Branch earns first-round sweep of Marist

Flowery Branch pulled the first-round softball playoff upset of Marist, sweeping the series 5-2 and 2-1, on Tuesday in Atlanta.
In Game 1, Casey Beaver had two hits and drove in a run for the Lady Falcons. University of North Carolina commit Nikki Harris threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts in the circle to earn the win.
In the second game, Alyssa Wagner earned the win by throwing a complete game with seven strikeouts.
At the plate, Beaver had two hits and drove in a run.
Up next, Flowery Branch visits the winner of Wednesday’s Game 3 in the series between Perry and Lagrange, starting with another doubleheader in a best-of-three series Monday.