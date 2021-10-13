By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Softball playoffs: Flowery Branch earns first-round sweep of Marist
Flowery Branch softball 2021
Flowery Branch's Nikki Harris delivers a pitch against East Hall on August 23, 2021 in Gainesville. Photo by Bill Murphy

Flowery Branch pulled the first-round softball playoff upset of Marist, sweeping the series 5-2 and 2-1, on Tuesday in Atlanta. 

In Game 1, Casey Beaver had two hits and drove in a run for the Lady Falcons. University of North Carolina commit Nikki Harris threw a complete game with 10 strikeouts in the circle to earn the win. 

In the second game, Alyssa Wagner earned the win by throwing a complete game with seven strikeouts. 

At the plate, Beaver had two hits and drove in a run. 

Up next, Flowery Branch visits the winner of Wednesday’s Game 3 in the series between Perry and Lagrange, starting with another doubleheader in a best-of-three series Monday. 


