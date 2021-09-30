By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
SCOREBOARD: Flowery Branch, Chestatee pick up softball wins
Softball

Flowery Branch’s Alyssa Wagner threw a complete game and allowed six hits with three strikeouts in a 2-1 win against Winder-Barrow on Wednesday. 

Casey Beaver and Zoe Johnston-Hadaway each went 2 for 3 at the plate and scored for the Lady Falcons. 

Up next, Flowery Branch visits East Hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Gainesville. 

CHESTATEE 10, TOWNS COUNTY 0: A bases-loaded walk by Kaylin Thome in the bottom of the seventh inning sealed the win for the Lady War Eagles on Thursday in Gainesville. 

Jazmin Torres went 3 for 5 at the plate for Chestatee. 

Remy Odom, Abby Plemons and Lanie Richmond each added a pair of hits for the Lady War Eagles. 

