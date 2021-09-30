SCOREBOARD: Flowery Branch, Chestatee pick up softball wins

Flowery Branch’s Alyssa Wagner threw a complete game and allowed six hits with three strikeouts in a 2-1 win against Winder-Barrow on Wednesday.
Casey Beaver and Zoe Johnston-Hadaway each went 2 for 3 at the plate and scored for the Lady Falcons.
Up next, Flowery Branch visits East Hall at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Gainesville.
CHESTATEE 10, TOWNS COUNTY 0: A bases-loaded walk by Kaylin Thome in the bottom of the seventh inning sealed the win for the Lady War Eagles on Thursday in Gainesville.
Jazmin Torres went 3 for 5 at the plate for Chestatee.
Remy Odom, Abby Plemons and Lanie Richmond each added a pair of hits for the Lady War Eagles.
