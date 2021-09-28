SCOREBOARD: East Hall tops Jefferson on walk-off double

Callie Dale's ninth-inning double provided the winning run in a 5-4 game against Jefferson on Monday. Calli Hardison earned the win for the Lady Vikings, allowing six hits in nine innings.
CHEROKEE BLUFF 15, DAWSON COUNTY 10: Stephanie Condland had a pair of hits, one of those a home run for the Lady Bears on Monday. Kate Herren had four hits and drove in a pair of runs for Cherokee Bluff.
Lauren Rule, Tally Ragone and Clarissa McDaniel each had three hits for the Lady Bears.
High school scores can be reported by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.