SCOREBOARD: East Hall, North Hall earn region softball wins
softball

Calli Hardison threw a complete game with five strikeouts in the pitching circle in a 4-1 win against Flowery Branch on Thursday in Gainesville. 

Gracie Ausborn, Elvie Armour and Brooke Hewell all had multiple hits for the Lady Vikings. 

NORTH HALL 8, DAWSON COUNTY 0: Olivia Mullins threw a complete-game shutout with 12 strikeouts on Thursday. 

KB Seabolt, Mullins, Jacey Smith and Kinsley Kirby each had multiple hits for the Lady Trojans. 

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.

