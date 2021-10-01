SCOREBOARD: East Hall, North Hall earn region softball wins

Calli Hardison threw a complete game with five strikeouts in the pitching circle in a 4-1 win against Flowery Branch on Thursday in Gainesville.
Gracie Ausborn, Elvie Armour and Brooke Hewell all had multiple hits for the Lady Vikings.
NORTH HALL 8, DAWSON COUNTY 0: Olivia Mullins threw a complete-game shutout with 12 strikeouts on Thursday.
KB Seabolt, Mullins, Jacey Smith and Kinsley Kirby each had multiple hits for the Lady Trojans.
