SCOREBOARD: East Hall, Chestatee pick up softball wins

East Hall grabbed the lead on a seventh-inning single from Brooke Hewell en route to a 4-2 win against Madison County on Tuesday.
Calli Hardison earned the win pitching, allowing seven hits and eight strikeouts.
Elvie Armour, Hardison and Hewell each had multiple hits for the Lady Vikings.
CHESTATEE 18, CENTRAL GWINNETT 1: Abby Plemons had three hits and drove in six runs for the Lady War Eagles on Tuesday. Kathryn Rousch, Makayla Hunt and Jazmin Torres each had three hits for Chestatee.
Lacie James earned the win, allowing three hits and four strikeouts with no walks.
