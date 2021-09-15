Scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff knocks off Lumpkin County

Izzy Herren threw a complete game with eight strikeouts in the pitching circle for Cherokee Bluff in an 8-3 win against Lumpkin County on Tuesday.
At the plate, Stephanie Condland was 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles for the Lady Bears.
Kate Herren had a run-scoring double for Cherokee Bluff.
NORTH HALL 8, DAWSON COUNTY 0: Mac Taylor threw a complete-game shutout for the Lady Trojans on Tuesday.
In the second inning, Anna Reeves had a grand slam, while Kendal Clackum added a two-run homer.
On Thursday, North Hall visits Cherokee Bluff at 6:30 p.m. in Flowery Branch.
High school scores can be reported by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.