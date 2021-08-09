Five softball players to watch in Hall County for 2021

1. Stephanie Condland, Cherokee Bluff: Senior power-hitting catcher and first baseman for the Lady Bears, who carries a .391 career batting average with 20 homers.



2. Izzy Herren, Cherokee Bluff: Senior multi-talented athlete who pitches and plays first base for the Lady Bears with a .351 career batting average, along with a 3.88 ERA in the pitching circle with 146 career strikeouts.

3. Calli Hardison, East Hall: Senior standout on the mound who will also be a valuable presence at the plate

4. Makaela Davis, Flowery Branch: Valued senior utility player who batted .414 with three homers and 27 RBIs last season for the Lady Falcons.

5. Savanna Rutledge, Flowery Branch: Senior infielder who hit .384 last season with only six strikeouts in 95 plate appearances.