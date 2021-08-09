By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Five softball players to watch in Hall County for 2021
Stephanie Condland
Cherokee Bluff's Stephanie Condland

1. Stephanie Condland, Cherokee Bluff: Senior power-hitting catcher and first baseman for the Lady Bears, who carries a .391 career batting average with 20 homers. 

2. Izzy Herren, Cherokee Bluff: Senior multi-talented athlete who pitches and plays first base for the Lady Bears with a .351 career batting average, along with a 3.88 ERA in the pitching circle with 146 career strikeouts. 

3. Calli Hardison, East Hall: Senior standout on the mound who will also be a valuable presence at the plate

4. Makaela Davis, Flowery Branch: Valued senior utility player who batted .414 with three homers and 27 RBIs last season for the Lady Falcons. 

5. Savanna Rutledge, Flowery Branch: Senior infielder who hit .384 last season with only six strikeouts in 95 plate appearances.

In case you missed it, here's a link to the story about Flowery Branch junior left-handed pitcher Nikki Harris, who is already high on the radar of major Division-I programs. 

