West Hall selects new girls soccer coach

On Thursday, Brian Emsley was announced as new girls soccer coach at West Hall High.
The hire was made public in a press release by Hall County athletics director Stan Lewis.
Emsley comes from Berkmar High, where he served as girls soccer coach the past four seasons.
Prior to coaching at Berkmar, Emsley led the girls varsity program at South Gwinnett High from 2006-13. After leaving South Gwinnett, Emsley went to St. Pius X for one season.
Then in 2014, Emsley returned to South Gwinnett and coached its boys to the state playoffs.