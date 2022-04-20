West Hall goalkeeper Diego Chacon is an integral part in its run to soccer state quarterfinals

On the pitch, Chacon’s biggest impact is as a lockdown goalkeeper for the Spartans, which also garnered the Region 7-3A championship this season and, as a result, have won the first two postseason games by way of shutouts in Oakwood.



Chacon, who is an accomplished student with ambitions to become an architect, has been one of the leaders for the program, ever since he was a freshman who was thrust into action in a pressure-packed situation against Chestatee in 2019.

Complemented by other talented players on the field, West Hall is in the state quarterfinals for the first time in seven seasons.

This season, West Hall has posted 92 goals, which averages out to more than four in every match, led by Alejandro Lemus and Kevin Zuniga-Chavez.

And since a 1-1 tie against Class 7A North Forsyth on Feb. 22, the Spartans have reeled off 11 straight victories.

Chacon, who has been behind seven shutouts this season, takes his role on the soccer field extremely seriously.

He’s not just the last line of defense. The gifted student wants to set an appropriate tone, balancing hard work and fun, for the program.

There’s many stories Gault can tell about how his goalkeeper has been clutch on the field.

Few, however, can compare with his showing against Chestatee, as a junior.

It was a tense situation where Chacon was going to be challenged.

Leading 2-1 early in the second half, West Hall drew a red card.

As a result, the Spartans were playing down a man for the final 30 minutes of the match, their coach said.

Chacon stepped up to the plate, making about 20 saves to secure the victory.

After the match, Chacon was exhausted.

However, he’d once again shown why he is such an important part of West Hall’s program.

Chacon’s first big impression also happened to come against the War Eagles, the 2019 season when they advanced to the Class 4A state finals.

After going to penalty kicks, Chacon came up with clutch with timely stops, en route to a 4-3 victory.

“Diego stepped in and had the mentality, ‘that’s my job.’” Gault said.

Chacon embraces his role as goalkeeper but doesn’t recall exactly how old he was when he started protecting the net.

All he remembers is a player on his youth team didn’t want to play one day.

Chacon took up the challenge and has run with it ever since.

West Hall’s gifted goalkeeper has taken his development serious at every level of club soccer and playing for his school’s program.

Equally as important as soccer, to Chacon, is performing well academically.

He takes accelerated classes with the chance of earning college credits.

Chacon developed his interest in construction, and building things in the future, from working along side his father, Juan Chacon, who owns TCR Construction, in Gainesville.

However, for the time being, Chacon is most concerned with putting the finishing pieces on a state championship at West Hall.





State quarterfinal soccer schedule

Class 5A

Johnson boys vs. Veterans, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Class 3A

Cherokee Bluff girls vs. Morgan County, Monday

West Hall boys vs. Coahulla Creek, 6 p.m., Tuesday