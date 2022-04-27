By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
West Hall boys shut down Coahulla Creek in soccer state quarterfinals
Spartans advance to face Greater Atlanta Christian in state semifinals Friday in LIlburn
Soccer2021

West Hall's Martin Andrade scored on a rebound goal in the third minute, setting the stage for a 4-0 win against Coahulla Creek in the Class 3A soccer state quarterfinals Tuesday in Oakwood. 

Also before the half, Kevin Zuniga-Chavez found the back of the net on a penalty shot. 

Alejandro Lemus added a score on a header on a cross by Guillermo Ibarra in the second half for the fourth-ranked Spartans (17-3-1), then Zuniga-Chavez won a one-on-one with a shot into the corner of the net. 

Up next, West Hall visits Greater Atlanta Christian in the state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Lilburn. 

The Spartans are seeking their first state championship since 2015.

