West Hall boys shut down Coahulla Creek in soccer state quarterfinals

West Hall's Martin Andrade scored on a rebound goal in the third minute, setting the stage for a 4-0 win against Coahulla Creek in the Class 3A soccer state quarterfinals Tuesday in Oakwood.
Also before the half, Kevin Zuniga-Chavez found the back of the net on a penalty shot.
Alejandro Lemus added a score on a header on a cross by Guillermo Ibarra in the second half for the fourth-ranked Spartans (17-3-1), then Zuniga-Chavez won a one-on-one with a shot into the corner of the net.
Up next, West Hall visits Greater Atlanta Christian in the state semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Lilburn.
The Spartans are seeking their first state championship since 2015.