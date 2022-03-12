Thriller in Oakwood! No. 1 Johnson boys edge top-ranked soccer team in 6A Dalton

Without hesitation, Johnson boys soccer coach Frank Zamora said his program’s win against Dalton on Friday at Billy Ellis Memorial was the biggest regular-season victory in his four seasons in charge.

It would be hard to see it any other way in a match that had many back-and-forth changes of momentum between two of the most prestigious programs in the state.

Johnson is No. 1 in Class 5A, while Dalton is the top-ranked program in Class 6A.

A purposeful match to see where the Knights stood, it was a finish fitting of two elite teams.

In the 77th minute, Jorge Sandoval maneuvered past a defender for Dalton (9-1-2) and found the back of the net to secure a 5-4 win in Oakwood.

And once the clock hit all zeros, hundreds of fans streamed out onto the slippery field to celebrate.

“This is the type of environment we love,” Johnson coach Frank Zamora said. “Kudos to Dalton: they’re a national powerhouse for a reason. This is what it’s all about for our program. Now we can go toe to toe against a national powerhouse, and win, and that will carry some momentum for us.”

It was treated with the same importance of a late-postseason win for the Knights.

In actuality, it was bigger, in some regards.

The game was streamed online with Atlanta United color commentary Jason Longshore part of the broadcast team in the press box.

And it was a game fans from near and far were eager to enjoy.

Not only was it two of the best soccer programs in the state, but also nationally.

Johnson overcame a 3-1 hole in the first half.

“We went down multiple times and never gave up,” Zamora said. “The guys fought until the very end. I’m very proud of them for that.”

The Knights got the momentum back when Christian Robles scored his first goal on a free kick.

With an open shot on the goal, Robles was tripped by the Dalton goalkeeper.

From that point, the Knights went on to score three straight and held a 4-3 lead until the 72nd minute.

Dalton tied it back up when Fernando Guerrero found the back of the net, making it look like overtime was going to be a very real possibility.

The goal for the Catamounts temporarily took all the air out of the Johnson fans.

However, the Knights remained cool, calm and collected.

With the game hanging in the balance, Johnson kept feeding the ball to Sandoval, who delivered with his trademark style.

“Give Jorge the ball 1 on 1, he’ll find a way to turn,” Zamora said. “When I saw him turn, I knew he was going to put it in the back of the net.”

At 3-0 in Region 8-5A, the Knights have four more league matches left before the postseason.

Johnson also has a match against third-ranked Woodward Academy on March 24 in College Park.



