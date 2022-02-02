Soccer scoreboard: Perrott's hat trick leads Lakeview Academy boys past Riverside Military

Sam Perrott recorded a hat trick for the Lakeview Academy boys in a 3-2 win against Riverside Military on Tuesday.
Bryan Ramsey and Sean Lupczynski each provided an assist for the Lions (1-0), while Perrott’s other goal was on a penalty kick.
Up next, Lakeview Academy visits White County at 7 p.m. Thursday.
GAINESVILLE BOYS 5, HABERSHAM CENTRAL 0: Nelson Fernandez-Ortega scored twice with an assist for the Red Elephants on Tuesday at City Park Stadium. Austin Contreras, Ozmar Marceleno and Moises Nunez each added a goal for Gainesville.
Up next, Gainesville visits Cherokee Bluff on February 8.
FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 1, ATLANTA INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL 1: Sarah Greiner scored with seven minutes left in the match to secure a draw on Tuesday.
Grenier’s goal was assisted by Lidia Arellano.
Flowery Branch senior goalkeeper Bailee Blair finished with nine saves.
CLARKE CENTRAL BOYS 2, EAST HALL 1: Jonathan Torres had a goal for the Vikings late in the first half on Tuesday. Up next, East Hall visits West Hall at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.