Soccer scoreboard: Kaitlin Cook's quartet propels Cherokee Bluff girls past Madison County

Cherokee Bluff's Kaitlin Cook scored four goals, while Genesis Gamez and Amelia Dovie added two assists apiece in a 6-1 win against Madison County on Tuesday night at Yonah Field.

Carson DeMars and Alyssa Stringer also scored a goal each, while Eva Martin and Ellie Sutulovich also contributed an assist apiece and goalkeeper Avery Fowler led a strong defensive effort for Cherokee Bluff, including a few important saves.



The Lady Bears are back in action Friday, when they travel to Lynn Cottrell Stadium to take on North Hall.





JOHNSON GIRLS 7, CEDAR SHOALS 0: Liz Rivera had a hat trick with an assist, and Gissel Garcia scored twice as the Lady Knights went on the road to record the Region 8-4A victory Tuesday in Athens.

Johnson (6-2-1, 4-0) , which improved to 6-0-1 in its last seven games, also got a goal each from Genevieve Aguilar and Andrea Del Toro, while Joanna Marban dished out two assists and Shelby Robinson added a helper.

Next up for the Lady Knights is a trip to Chestatee for a region road game March 14.

JOHNSON BOYS 6, CEDAR SHOALS 0: Six different players scored goals as the top-ranked Knights (9-0, 4-0) rolled past the Jaguars in Region 8-4A action Tuesday night in Athens.

Jorge Sandoval, Ramon Aguilar, Juliann Pimentel, Daniel Trujillo, Alex Gonzalez and David Arteaga all found the back of the next for Johnson, while goalkeepers Kristian Hernandez and Gabriel Olguín combined with the defense to post the shutout.

Next up for the Knights is a showdown with Class 5A No. 2 Dalton on Friday in Dalton.

FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 7, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 2: Sarah Greiner found the back of the net five times for the Lady Falcons (8-1) on Tuesday.

Baleigh Kirby had a pair of assists for Flowery Branch.

EAST HALL BOYS 0, WINDER-BARROW 0 (7-6 ON PKs): The two teams were scoreless through regulation and extra time, but the 10th-ranked Vikings (7-2, 3-1) outlasted the Bulldoggs on penalty kicks to come out on top in Region 8-4A action Tuesday in Winder.

Armando Valladerez, Yerli Mejia, Ainor Romero-Turcios, Jairo Aldaco, Miguel Dominguez and Alan Mata all scored in the shootout before Jonathan Torres clinched the victory in the seventh round.

East Hall will be back in region action Friday with a road match at Walnut Grove.





