Soccer scoreboard: Johnson girls pull past Madison County

Johnson’s Genevieve Aguilar scored twice as it topped Madison County 4-2 on Friday.
Leading 1-0 after Aguilar’s first strike, Liz Rivera had the first of her two goals for the Lady Knights (4-2-1, 2-0 Region 8-4A).
Up next, Johnson visits Seckinger on Tuesday in Buford.
JOHNSON BOYS 7, MADISON COUNTY 0: Jorge Sandoval had a pair of goals for the Knights on Friday.
Juliann Pimentel, David Artega, Michael Grimaldo, Junior Castillo and Juan Jacinto each found the back of the net once for Johnson.
EAST HALL BOYS 3, SECKINGER 1: Yerli Mejia, Oscar Barcenas and Alan Mata each found the back of the net for the Vikings (3-1, 2-1 Region 8-4A) on Friday in Buford.
JEFFERSON GIRLS 1, FLOWERY BRANCH 0: Kate Hill recorded 17 saves for the Lady Falcons on Friday.