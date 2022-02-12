Soccer scoreboard: Gainesville girls pick up win against Chestatee

Rosa Razo scored twice and Lauren Baudin added another goal for the Gainesville girls in a 3-2 win against Chestatee on Friday.
EAST HALL BOYS 5, EAST FORSYTH 1: Angel Perez had a hat trick for the Vikings, while David Loza scored twice on Friday. East Hall put the game away with three goals in the first 20 minutes of the second half.
Up next, East Hall visits Stephens County on Tuesday in Toccoa.
CHEROKEE BLUFF BOYS 0, JOHNSON 0: Bears freshman goalkeeper Abner Rebollar, along with their back four anchored by Cesar Perez and Jeffrey Acosta held strong for 80 minutes on Friday at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium in Oakwood.
Up next, Cherokee Bluff faces Mt. Vernon Presbyterian at the North Georgia Showcase in Dahlonega.
NORTH GWINNETT GIRLS 1, FLOWERY BRANCH 0: The Lady Falcons fell, after allowing a goal on a first-half penatlty kick in the North Georgia Soccer Showcase.
