Soccer scoreboard: Gainesville boys battle past North Forsyth

Gainesville's Alejandro Lemus recorded a hat trick as it topped North Forsyth 4-2 on Friday at City Park Stadium.

Early in the match, Ozmar Marceleno scored on a set play from Kevin Zuniga, giving the Red Elephants a 1-0 lead.

Then with 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Lemus found the back of the net for his first goal.

Lemus would score again in the final seconds before halftime.

Then in the second half, Lemus scored his third goal, this time on an assist by Antonio Turcious.

With the win, Gainesville moves to 9-2, 5-1 in Region 8-6A.

FLOWERY BRANCH GIRLS 3, WINDER-BARROW 0: Sarah Greiner put the ball in the back of the net three times on Friday.

With the win, the Lady Falcons move to 9-1 overall and 2-1 in Region 8-5A.

Up next, Flowery Branch faces Habersham Central on Tuesday.

EAST HALL BOYS 1, WALNUT GROVE 0: Eden Casterjon had the lone strike in the 24th minute on an assist by Miguel Dominquez on Friday in Loganville. Wilber Bernal and Kenny Barrera combined for the shutout in goal for the Vikings (8-2, 4-1 Region 8-4A).

Up next, East Hall visits East Forsyth on Tuesday.

PINECREST ACADEMY BOYS 4, LAKEVIEW ACADEMY 1: David Haddad had the score for the Lions (0-4) on Friday.

Up next, Lakeview Academy faces Lanier Christian on Tuesday.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.