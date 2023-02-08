Soccer scoreboard: Flowery Branch's Sarah Greiner stellar in win against East Hall

Flowery Branch’s Sarah Greiner found the back of the net four times in a 4-0 win against East Hall on Tuesday in Gainesville.

Greiner scored in the fifth, 35th, 54th and 65th minute for the Lady Falcons (2-0).

Up next, Flowery Branch hosts Dacula on Friday.

EAST HALL BOYS 4, FLOWERY BRANCH 0: The Vikings scored three times during a five-minutes span in the second half to pull away from the Falcons on Tuesday night.

Yerli Mejia, Justin Torres, Orlin Yarnes and Junior Sesmas each tallied a goal for East Hall (2-1), while Eden Castrajon added an assist.

Wilber Bernal and Kenny Barrera combined to post the shutout in goal for the Vikings, who are back in action to host West Hall on Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Valhalla.

CHEROKEE BLUFF GIRLS 3, JACKSON COUNTY 2: Amelia Dovie put away the game winner for the Lady Bears with 1:30 left to play Tuesday.

Eva Martin had the other two goals for Cherokee Bluff.

Ana Gessner, Alyssa Stringer and Genesis Gamez each had an assist for Cherokee Bluff.

Avery Fowler had six saves for the Lady Bears.





Soccer scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.