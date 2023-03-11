Soccer scoreboard: Top-ranked Johnson edges Dalton in road battle of elite programs

Top-ranked Johnson keeps on winning.
Even against another elite program.
On Friday, Knights (10-0) senior Ramon Aguilar had the lone strike as they beat Class 5A's second-ranked Dalton 1-0.
The play started with a through ball by senior Jorge Sandoval who connected with Daniel Trujillo, who contested the ball with the Catamounts goalkeeper.
On a rebound, Aguilar stuck the ball in the back of the net with 22 minutes remaining in the game.
Andres Galicia, Josue Mendoza, Landon Avalos and Miguel Duran were locked in on the back line for the defending state championships, while goalkeeper Kristian Hernandez recorded the clean sheet.
Also for Johnson, Christian Robles had a phenomenal game in the middle, its coach Frank Zamora said.
Up next, Johnson visits Chestatee on Tuesday.