Soccer scoreboard: Filson's hat trick sends Lakeview Academy girls to big win

Hall County's all-time leading scorer Mille Filson scored three times for the Lakeview Academy girls in a 10-0 win against St. Francis on Friday. Sara Nivens and Annie Nivens each scored twice for the Lady Lions (8-3, 5-2 Region 6-A private).

Arwa Sharif, Virginia Cobb, Mackay Vinton and Mei-Mei Shen were strong on defense, not allowing a shot on goal the entire match.

EAST HALL BOYS 2, DAWSON COUNTY 1: Eden Castrejon scored on an assist Pedro Delgado for the Vikings in the 61st minute on Friday. Scoring first for East Hall, Angel Perez was successful on an assist from Miguel Dominguez in the 52nd minute.

Up next, East Hall faces Flowery Branch on Thursday.

CHEROKEE BLUFF GIRLS 5, LUMPKIN COUNTY 0: Amelia Dovie scored three goals for the Lady Bears on Friday. Alyssa Stringer and Elie Sutulovich each added a score for Cherokee Bluff.



