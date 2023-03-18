Soccer scoreboard: Eighth-ranked East Hall boys strike twice in second half to rally past No. 4 Chestatee

Despite an early deficit, East Hall’s boys rebounded nicely in the second half for a clutch 2-1 win against fourth-ranked Chestatee on Friday in Gainesville.

Trailing 1-0 in the second half, the eighth-ranked Vikings (10-2, 6-1 Region 8-4A) knotted it up with Yerli Mejia’s pass to freshman Jairo Aldaco for a goal in the 46th minute.

Then, the go-ahead strike came in the 74th minute with a bicycle kick from Mejia, that was set in motion with a shot by Orlin Yanes, which was saved by the War Eagles goalkeeper, but was returned on the deflection to the back of the net.

In the opening half, East Hall applied steady pressure from Jonathan Torres, Mejia and Ainor Romero-Turcios, but couldn’t produce any points.

Chestatee found the back of the net first in the 44th minute, before East Hall quickly responded.

With the win, East Hall remains in contention for the league title with three games left, including the regular-season finale against top-ranked Johnson on March 31 in Oakwood.

Up next, East Hall visits Cherokee Bluff at 7;30 p.m. Tuesday at Yonah Field.