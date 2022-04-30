Soccer scoreboard: East Hall boys, Cherokee Bluff girls fall in state semifinals

The thrilling run for the East Hall boys ended in the Class 4A state soccer semifinals Friday.
Tied after regulation, the Vikings played the extra time down two players and lost 5-1 to sixth-ranked Northwest Whitfield in Dalton.
Trailing 1-0 with only 13 minutes left in the match, East Hall drew its second yellow card, taking the first player out, then a red card to take its second player out of the match.
Still, No. 7 East Hall (11-9-1) found a way to tie it up on a free kick from Ranferi Lara-Chavez.
However, attrition proved costly as Northwest Whitfield (15-5-1) made the most of the numbers advantage of the field.
Still, it was a thrilling season for the Vikings, who entered the postseason as the No. 4 seed and had to win three road playoff matches to make the Final Four.
WESTMINSTER GIRLS 11, CHEROKEE BLUFF 1: Kaitlin Cook scored on a free kick for the Lady Bears in the Class 3A state semifinals Friday in Atlanta.
With the loss, the Lady Bears’ season is finished.