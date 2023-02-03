By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Soccer scoreboard: Cherokee Bluff girls roll past Clarke Central
Soccer Stock Image

Amelia Dovie scored twice and added three assists, while Kaitlin Cook finished with two goals and two assists as the Cherokee Bluff's girls moved to 2-0 on the young season with a 9-1 victory over Clarke Central on Thursday at the University of North Georgia.

The Lady Bears also got a goal and two assists from Alyssa Stringer and Carson DeMars had a goal and an assist, while Eva Martin, Genesis Gamez and Ellie Sutulovich contributed a goal each.

Anna Gessner also chipped in an assist.

Next up for the Lady Bears is a home game against Holy Innocents’ on Friday at 5:30 p.m.

High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com. 

