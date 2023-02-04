Soccer scoreboard: Baleigh Kirby's goal the difference as Flowery Branch girls edge Johnson

Freshman Baleigh Kirby tallied the only goal of the game to help lift Flowery Branch’s girls to a 1-0 victory over Johnson on Friday night in Oakwood.
Oliva Barr added an assist on the goal that helped the Falcons (1-0) win their 2023 regular season opener.
Next up for Flowery Branch is a trip to East Hall on Tuesday.
EAST HALL BOYS 1, HABERSHAM CENTAL 0 (PK): After battling the Raiders scoreless through regulation and overtime, goalkeeper Wilber Bernal made a big save in the first extra round of the penalty kick shootout, and Javier Sanchez netted the game-winner to lift the Vikings to the win Friday night at Valhalla.
Amado Valladarez, Oscar Barcenas, Ainor Romero-Turcios and David Loza all scored during the regulation round of the shootout for East Hall, which evened its record at 1-1 on the young season. The game will count as a draw for purposes of the Copa 985 series standings.
The Vikings are back in action Tuesday night at home against Flowery Branch.
HOLY INNOCENTS’ GIRLS 1, CHEROKEE BLUFF 0: The Lady Bears fell 1-0 to Holy Innocents’ in their home opener Friday at Yonah Stadium.
Cherokee Bluff returns to the pitch Tuesday at Jackson County.