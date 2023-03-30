Soccer scoreboad: Flowery Branch girls get four goals from Greiner in win against Heritage

Flowery Branch's Sarah Greiner had four goals as it topped Heritage 4-2 on Wednesday.
Greiner scored first in the 25th minute, then found the back of the net again four minutes later.
In the 47th minute, Greiner scored on an assist by Olivia Barr, then in the 49th minute with the assist by Baleigh Kirby.
Cat Baker had four saves for the Lady Falcons (12-3, 3-2 Region 8-5A).
Up next, Flowery Branch will face Eastside on Friday, which will determine the No. 3 and No. 4 seed order to the postseason.
High school scores can be submitted by sending an email to sports@gainesvilletimes.com.