Soccer: Lakeview Academy girls well represented on All-Region in 6-A private schools

Seven girls from Lakeview Academy were named to the All-Region 6-A private schools soccer teams that were released on Tuesday.
On first team, Millie Filson, McKenna Filson, Lauren Scott and Sara Nivens were picked from the Lady Lions.
On second team, Annie Nivens, Claire Morgan and Virginia Cobb were honored.
Millie Filson led the way for the Lady Lions this season with a new Hall County record of 129 career goals and school record 69 career assists. She has already signed to play at the University of Georgia, starting in the fall.