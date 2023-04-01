PHOTO GALLERY: Top-ranked Johnson dominates No. 4 East Hall to claim Region 8-4A boys soccer title

The top-ranked Johnson boys beat East Hall 4-0 to claim the Region 8-4A championship on Friday at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium.
With the win, the nation's third-ranked Knights (16-0, 10-0) have claimed their ninth consecutive league championship and 10th since 2014.
In the first half, Juliann Pimentel had the second goal for Johnson in the 11th minute.
Edgar Vasquez had the first strike for Knights and provided a pair of assists.
In the second half, Jorge Sandoval scored, then the evening was rounded out with a penalty kick by Daniel Trujillo.
With the loss, the Vikings (12-3, 8-2) finished runner-up in Region 8-4A.
Both programs will host a first-round playoff match April 14.