Johnson comes out on top of thriller against Woodward Academy in 5A soccer semifinals
KnightsSoccer5.jpg
Johnson's Jorge Sandoval (10) is congratulated after a late second-half goal against Clarke Central on April 1, 2022 in Oakwood. - photo by Bill Murphy

In a battle Friday of the state's two top ranked teams, Johnson's boys proved just a little bit better. 

Ramon Aguilar had a hat trick for the second-ranked Knights (20-1-1) and Jorge Sandoval added two goals as they beat No. 1 Woodward Academy 6-5 in the Class 5A state soccer semifinals Friday in College Park. 

Jalil Chavez added a goal for Johnson, which is making a return back to the state championship match in consecutive seasons. 

The Knights are seeking their first state title since 2018. 

Up next, Johnson faces No. 5 St. Pius X (12-3-4) in the state finals at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at McEachern High in Powder Springs. 

