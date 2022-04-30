Johnson comes out on top of thriller against Woodward Academy in 5A soccer semifinals

In a battle Friday of the state's two top ranked teams, Johnson's boys proved just a little bit better.
Ramon Aguilar had a hat trick for the second-ranked Knights (20-1-1) and Jorge Sandoval added two goals as they beat No. 1 Woodward Academy 6-5 in the Class 5A state soccer semifinals Friday in College Park.
Jalil Chavez added a goal for Johnson, which is making a return back to the state championship match in consecutive seasons.
The Knights are seeking their first state title since 2018.
Up next, Johnson faces No. 5 St. Pius X (12-3-4) in the state finals at 7:30 p.m. May 5 at McEachern High in Powder Springs.