High school soccer playoffs: Scoring bursts help West Hall boys run past Franklin County in first round of 3A state tournament

Just 2:10 later at the 28:10 mark of the first half, Avila-Alvarez was at it again by heading in a corner kick from the right wing for a 2-0 lead.



Exactly four minutes later with 24:20 left in the first half, the Spartans made it 3-0 when Niybigira converted another set piece, this one a free kick from 40 yards out by Guillermo Ibarra-Solache.

Alexis Berrelleza’s hard drive from 40 yards out inside the back post with 21:06 left in the half was followed by Niybigira’s second goal of the game less than a minute later at the 20:01 mark.

Those goals gave West Hall a 5-0 lead it would take into intermission that could’ve been even larger if not for several big saves from Thomas, plus two of seven shots that either hit the post or crossbar for the game during the opening frame.

But in the second half, the Spartans began to get a little careless in their own end of the field early in the second half, and Franklin County (10-5-1) looked to take advantage and get back in the match.

West Hall dodged one proverbial bullet when a miscue that first appeared to get the visiting Lions on the board was ruled to have not fully crossed the goal line, and play was allowed to continue.

Then another one was dodged with 32:21 remaining after a Franklin County player was taken down in the penalty area, when Brandon Knowles snuffed out Eli Cooling’s ensuing penalty kick, and Max Bridges’ shot off the rebound hit the outside of the net.

Jonathan Duncan finally did get the Lions on the board when another defensive lapse gave him a breakaway opportunity.

And the senior slipped a diagonal shot past Knowles after he charged off his line to cut the West Hall lead to 5-1, but the senior goalkeeper made a couple of other big saves to keep the Spartans’ with a fairly comfortable lead.

“When you’re up 5-0, it’s hard for a high school players to maintain intensity the whole game,” Pinion said. “You tend to relax, and it’s not just high school players. You see it at the professional level, too.

… But we were focused the rest of the half.”

Indeed, after weathering the storm, West Hall regained control beginning in the 57th minute, when Villalobos connected from the left wing to extend the lead to 6-1 with 22:57 remaining.

The junior forward then scored twice more just 36 seconds apart in the 69th and 70th minutes, and the Spartans tacked on two more goals in the final 6:48 to put the game away and punch their ticket to the second round.

“We came out strong and were really focused (since) the beginning of the school day,” said Avila-Alvarez, a sophomore striker. “We kept fighting. … We just had remained focused. We’ve got high expectations this year to do better than last year.”

Berrelleza added a pair of assists to go with his goal, while Edwin Cervantes also found the back of the next for West Hall and Jesus Sanchez and Emiliano Romero each contributed an assist.

For a team that had so many new faces and started the season 0-6 against a brutal pre-Region 7-3A schedule, Wednesday’s win continues the growth that Pinion has been happy to see stay consistent.

“We have a couple guys who were starters on that Final Four team (from last year), but for the most part, we’re not repeating that same group,” Pinion said. “The most exciting thing about being at West Hall is playing soccer in Hall County. … (The pre-region schedule) was a gauntlet for us, … but in that process, if you see the (record) 0-7, that’s what people know. They don’t know what’s going on and how these boys turned it around. To me, that’s the sweetest part of (Wednesday).”