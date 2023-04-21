High school soccer playoffs: Top-ranked Johnson boys take down Holy Innocents' in the second round of 4A postseason

With the win, the nation’s third-ranked Knights (18-0) are riding a 24-game winning streak.



But more importantly, Johnson moves one step closer to its ultimate goal: winning another state championship.

“We kept it a lot closer than it should have been, but when you get to this point in the season, anything can be expected,” Johnson coach Frank Zamora said.

Up next, Johnson will host No. 6 Whitewater in the state quarterfinals, due to its 2-1 win against Perry.

And playing at home again is a very big deal for the Knights.

Despite losing the universal coin flip earlier this week by the GHSA, Johnson was helped out by the lower-seeded Whitewater winning on the road against No. 1-seed Perry.

“It’s an amazing feeling,” Aguilar said. “After losing the coin toss, we thought we might be going on the road, but it’s great to be playing again back at home in front of all our fans.”

Holy Innocents’ (8-11-1) kept it close because its goalkeeper Preston Cate was having a once-in-a-lifetime performance, recording more than 20 saves and never showing any signs of fatigue, even with the pressure on all night.

“Holy Innocents’ came in here with a game plan and definitely executed,” Zamora added.

However, coupled with a tremendous defensive effort of the Knights, the second goal went a long way to settling any unease about needing to put more points on the board.

Vazquez was routinely blasting shots right on goal, starting in the 19th minute with a shot that Cate deflected and changed its course to go off the right post of the goal.

Then four minutes later, Jalil Chavez sent a shot that went just wide of the goal.

However, all the energy of early shots finally paid off in the 24th minute.

Andres Galicia found Josue Mendoza open and he sent the ball into the goal, giving the Knights the slim lead that would last until early in the second half.

After scoring the first time, the Knights were in prime position to really add some cushion to their lead before halftime.

Even though it didn’t happen, it wasn’t for lack of execution by Johnson.

Holy Innocents’ goalkeeper was just on top of his game for all 80 minutes.

Leading 1-0 in the 27th minute, Juliann Pimentel had a shot that Cate saved for the Golden Bears.

And less than a minute later, Pimentel sent a dart toward the bottom corner of the goal that Cate again saved on a diving stop.

Aguilar also had several shots blocked, a couple that showed off his powerful right leg, but came away empty.

As typical, Johnson goalkeeper Kristian Hernandez had another phenomenal effort.

Late in the first half, Hernandez had to be on his toes to make a save on a promising attempt for Holy Innocents’.

The Golden Bears did put the ball in the goal in the 59th minute, but had it waved off for being offsides.

Johnson was back to full force Thursday night, with senior captain Jorge Sandoval back on the pitch after not playing in the first round against Central-Carroll.

However, Holy Innocents’ made every effort to neutralize the talented Sandoval’s impact.

Every time Sandoval got the ball, the Golden Bears had made multiple players ready to clog any running lanes that could be open for him to make his magic happen.

Still, Aguilar was there in the clutch.

Now, the Knights are three wins away from being back-to-back state champions, after winning it all in Class 5A in 2022.



