High school soccer playoffs: Sandoval's hat trick paces No. 1 Johnson past sixth-ranked North Oconee in 4A state semifinals

With the win, Johnson will face No. 2 Westminster (17-4-1) in the state title match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Cantrell Stadium on the campus of McEachern High in Powder Springs.



The Knights have already built a soccer powerhouse as it goes for its third state championship since 2018.

But going back-to-back with state championships would be a first for Johnson.

“I’m so happy and excited right now,” Sandoval said. “The boys are excited for what’s to come. Across the entire team, we’ve been clicking, all been moving the ball around really well. Now, we’re ready to try and go back to back.”

However, it was a night mixed with a lot of emotions for seniors, who were playing their final game for the Knights on the home field.

The Knights’ senior class has been to the state finals three straight seasons. And, in 2020, Johnson was ranked No. 1 nationally and unbeaten at 8-0 when the season was shut down, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When Johnson senior Ramon Aguilar took the field during introductions Friday, he intentionally swiped the surface of the field, knowing it would be his time running out as a player.

“Feeling lots of emotions,” Aguilar said. “Sad it’s my last home game, happy we’re going to the state finals.”

With any home-field advantage now out of the way, it’s time for Johnson to turn all its attention to Thursday’s state title match in Cobb County.

McEachern High is the same place that the Knights won the 5A state crown in 2022, rallying in thrilling fashion to beat St. Pius X.

However, it’s an easy argument to make to say that the 2023 version of the Knights is even better.

In addition to the 16 shutouts, a byproduct of tremendous defense and Hernandez guarding the goal, the Knights have not allowed more than one goal in a match all season.

In the postseason, Johnson has outscored the opposition 22-1, the only goal allowed in a blowout quarterfinal win against Whitewater on April 25.

Against North Oconee, Johnson got on the board in the 20th minute with a goal by freshman Josue Mendoza off a corner kick.

For the first 40 minutes, the Titans’ goalkeeper did a tremendous job using his agility, turning the Knights away on goal attempts time and time again.

Plus, a couple bounces didn’t go Johnson’s way, like when Daniel Trujillo had a clean look, but the ball hit hard of the crossbar and right back into play, keeping it scoreless in the 19th minute.

However, all that was forgotten in the second half, particularly with Sandoval’s tremendous second goal.

After taking a 2-0 lead in the 47th minute, Sandoval had a chance at a free kick.

It went down just like they drew it up in practice.

From outside the box, Sandoval sent the ball toward the goal with a little bit of a bend and Mendoza blocked off the North Oconee goalkeeper, resulting in the ball one-hoping into the back of the net.

“That’s what Jorge does for us,” Aguilar said. “He’s an animal.”

Then in the 58th minute, Sandoval took away any doubt about the outcome.

Racing around and through a couple defenders from in front of the goal, he shot it into the back of the net for the final point of the match.

And for the final 20 minutes, the packed house of Johnson’s fans were getting ready to celebrate.

Once the final horn blew, fans and students streamed onto the field, ready to take pictures and congratulate players and coaches.

Players were able to take it all in, knowing it was a quick moment to celebrate before getting back to work, preparing for the top prize.



