High school soccer playoffs: Third-ranked East Hall stumbles late in loss to No. 7 Benedictine in 4A state quarterfinals

BY NATHAN DOMINITZ

For The Times

Leading by two goals with less than 14 minutes left in regulation on Tuesday night, the East Hall boys soccer team could have felt it has seen this movie before.

The Vikings had eliminated host Benedictine in the same round of the GHSA Class 4A playoffs almost exactly a year earlier to the day — by a 3-0 score in the 2022 state quarterfinals.

Except there was a huge plot twist on this night.

Benedictine senior Ryan Fabrizio scored the next two goals in regulation, then netted the game-winner with 37 seconds left in the first of two overtime periods to lift the Cadets to a 3-2 victory.

“I thought we played very well the first 20 minutes of the game and really controlled the pace,” East Hall coach Chris Henry said. “Coming out in the second half, they put more pressure up top. But we did weather the storm.

“Once a little bit of chaos and confusion started, they took advantage of those opportunities, It doesn’t matter if the ball fell to them, they got those chances and put them in the back of the net. That’s what a good team does.”