High school soccer playoffs: Third-ranked East Hall stumbles late in loss to No. 7 Benedictine in 4A state quarterfinals

BY NATHAN DOMINITZ
For The Times
Leading by two goals with less than 14 minutes left in regulation on Tuesday night, the East Hall boys soccer team could have felt it has seen this movie before.
The Vikings had eliminated host Benedictine in the same round of the GHSA Class 4A playoffs almost exactly a year earlier to the day — by a 3-0 score in the 2022 state quarterfinals.
Except there was a huge plot twist on this night.
Benedictine senior Ryan Fabrizio scored the next two goals in regulation, then netted the game-winner with 37 seconds left in the first of two overtime periods to lift the Cadets to a 3-2 victory.
“I thought we played very well the first 20 minutes of the game and really controlled the pace,” East Hall coach Chris Henry said. “Coming out in the second half, they put more pressure up top. But we did weather the storm.
“Once a little bit of chaos and confusion started, they took advantage of those opportunities, It doesn’t matter if the ball fell to them, they got those chances and put them in the back of the net. That’s what a good team does.”
East Hall, which had been 7-0 in games going past regulation this season, is ranked No. 3 in the state Class 4A rankings, with Benedictine at No. 7.
The Vikings went up 1-0 when Junior Sesmas fed a crossing pass to Jonathan Torres, who blasted a shot from close range past Cadets goalkeeper Liam McClimans with 22:26 remaining in the first half.
The advantage was 2-0 on an own goal when a Benedictine player tried to head the ball out of harm’s way and instead knocked it out of McClimans’ reach into the goal with 22:02 left in the second half.
“(The Vikings) played the way we expected them to play, and we didn’t really play to the plan we had,” Benedictine coach Charles Moore said. “I thought (their) first goal was excellently worked but we didn’t really pick up (on defense).
“The second half was a bit better from us,” he added. “The second (East Hall) goal could have killed (us).”
Benedictine rarely threatened in the first half, so Moore made a change, moving Fabrizio, the Region 3-4A Player of the Year, from attacking midfielder to center forward.
Freshman Parker Lewis entered the game as an attacking midfielder, giving the Cadets two such players (with Asher Sigmon) and only one defensive middie (Conner Graham).
The new alignment worked, as Fabrizio knocked in a rebound in high traffic around the goal with 13:37 left in the second half; then tied the game by blasting in Asher Herrin’s corner kick with 12:03 remaining.
“There were some specific instances and a couple of sequences where there was a lot of confusion that they were able to take advantage of, plain and simple,” Henry said.
Benedictine kept up the pressure, and with the first overtime about the close, Herrin booted a ball deep to the sprinting Fabrizio, who had a one-on-one with East Hall goalie Kenny Barrera-Paz and didn’t miss from about 12 yards away.
“An excellent win for us (over) a really good team,” Moore said. “Great that we came from behind. But that game could have gone either way.”
The Vikings finished the season 14-4, while the Cadets (14-5) this time advanced to the semifinals.
“We played a very difficult schedule with our region and non-region,” said Henry, noting highly ranked teams in the Gainesville area. “We beat a lot of very good teams this year. Our program is at the point we do expect to go deep in the playoffs. Certainly, we made a run here. We’re disappointed. We want to be competing for championships. We’re very pleased with the season, but it’s always hard losing, no matter when it is.”