High school soccer playoffs: Mistakes prove costly for No. 5 Flowery Branch in 5A semifinal loss to No. 2 Dalton

For Flowery Branch, meanwhile, it was a bitter end to an otherwise inspiring season and playoff run in which the Falcons rallied from a 1-4 start to the season to finish at 12-6-3.



And it was an uphill battle from the start.

“They’re a great team,” Johnson said of Dalton. “We’ve been strong all season mentally, and I think at times, it was just a lot for us to take in. You can’t turn off for a second, and we turned off for a couple seconds in the game. Our (goal)keeper (Cristian Guerra) even had to make some good saves.

“Honestly, it’s probably the worst night we’ve had all season altogether, and it came at a time against a team that punishes you when you’re switched off. They’re a great team, and they punished us.”

Dalton had Flowery Branch on its collective heels throughout most of the first 25 to 30 minutes of the game, and it took only about four of those early minutes for the Catamounts to get on the board.

David Saldana dribbled in left wing just outside the penalty area and sent a low cross to just above the goal box, where Salaises was waiting for the one-touch shot that beat a diving Guerra for a 1-0 lead just 4:04 after the opening kickoff.

“(Dalton is) a very dangerous team,” Johnson said. “If you’re going to beat a team like this, giving up an early lead is one of the hardest things you can do because when you chase a game against a team that has the talent they have, it’s always hard to fight back. And you’re going to leave some things open that they’re going to capitalize on.”

But after weathering several storms, thanks to some timely saves by Guerra, some other timely defensive plays and a few breaks, Flowery Branch still trailed by just one goal about midway through the half, and slowly began to gain some momentum.

The Falcons’ first scoring opportunity of the game came in the 21st minute, when Santiago Zapata sent a free kick in from 55 yards out high in toward goal with Andree Meza looking into a bright sunshine.

But the sophomore goalkeeper was able to see the ball enough to grab it out of the air before it could present a danger to keep the Catamounts in front.

Just seven minutes later, the Falcons had an even better chance off a set piece, and it looked like Mario Rodriguez Babilonia would tie the game when he beat Meza with a well-placed free kick from the left wing about 30 yards out.

However, the shot rang off the crossbar, and the header off the rebound sailed harmlessly over the crossbar, keeping Dalton with a one-goal lead it would eventually take into halftime.

And once again, the Catamounts were able to strike quickly in the second half – less than a minute and a half in, to be exact – to regain momentum.

This time, a groundball cross that looked like it would be easily cleared was missed by a defender and the ball came right to Luis Favela, who cashed in the break for a goal to put Dalton up 2-0 with 38:36 remaining.

That goal opened up the floodgates, as the Catamounts struck four more times over the next 14 minutes – another goal from Salaises, one by Saldana and two by Rodriguez – to seal Flowery Branch’s fate.

The Falcons had one last chance to get on the scoreboard when Rafael Naranjo was taken down in the penalty area with 1:02, giving him a chance for the first goal of his career.

But to add insult to injury, Meza dove to his left to make the save on the ensuing penalty kick to keep the shutout intact.