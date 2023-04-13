High school soccer playoffs: Flowery Branch boys snag first-round win against Cartersville

With the win, the top-seed Falcons will host Cambridge, a 2-1 upset winner over No. 6 Villa Rica, in the second round on Tuesday in Flowery Branch.



Flowery Branch got on the board in the 37th minute with a physical putback by Hayron Alvarado after his first attempt was denied off a free kick by Avian Lara.

Then in the second half, Tyler Galasso put the final point on the board with a kick into an open net.

As important as the offensive play was on the two goals, it was the defense that made the difference in the Falcons keeping their season alive.

Flowery Branch’s first-year coach knew it was going to be a grind against Cartersville (5-8-3), which was a formidable opponent, especially in the first round of state.

However, the scrappy Falcons were up for the challenge.

"A great team can win those scrappy games, can win those ugly games," Johnson said. "By no means was today pretty and by no means did we have our best game today, but great teams find a way to win and that’s what we did today."



After a narrow miss off a free kick by Flowery Branch in the 55th minute, the Purple Hurricanes slowly started to get momentum going and had the ball on the Falcons’ side of the field.

After Guerra’s first clutch save in the 60th minute of the match, he responded less than a minute later by reaching out and snagging a ball out from over a Cartersville player to preserve the shutout.

All season, Flowery Branch’s coach knew that Guerra was chomping at the bit for more playing time, even mentioning that his goalkeeper wanted to get into the game during regular-season matches against top-ranked Johnson and Class 6A’s ninth-ranked Gainesville.

Guerra said it especially important to play well to preserve the recent tradition that Flowery Branch has in soccer, which includes a trip to the state semifinals just two years ago.

“I did my very best for everyone on my team,” Guerra said. “I love my team.”

Flowery Branch had a bit of an edge in terms of momentum early in the match, even though Cartersville was holding its own.

In the 10th minute, Aiden Baker put a shot over the head of Cartersville keeper Collier Parker’s head, who was able to swat it over the crossbar to keep the match scoreless.

Then midway through the first half, the Falcons had another solid shot that Parker was able to deflect from going into the net.

Up 1-0 early in the second half, Baker had another shot on goal that missed just wide.

Once the adrenaline of the match had settled, Flowery Branch’s goalkeeper summed it up well.

“This is another step in the playoffs to be champs,” Guerra said.



