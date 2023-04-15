High school soccer playoff scoreboard: East Hall outlasts Cedartown in PK marathon

East Hall rebounded from a late game-tying goal in their first-round Class 4A state playoff match against Cedartown to ultimately prevail on penalty kicks Friday night at Valhalla.

After the visiting Bulldogs tied the game in the 76th minute to force extra time with the game tied 1-all, and eventually a shootout, goalkeeper Kenny Barrera-Paz made a save in the ninth round of penalty kicks to lift the fifth-ranked Vikings (13-3) into the second round.

Jonathan Torres scored 30 seconds after the opening kickoff to give East Hall an early lead, only to see Cedartown (7-8-1) rally to knot the game late in regulation.

Both teams scored in the first eight rounds of the shootout, with Torres netting a ninth goal after Amado Valladarez, Yerli Mejia, Ainor Romero-Turcios, Oscar Barcenas, Barrera-Paz, Eden Castrejon, Jairo Aldaco and Aeron Camacho were all successful for the Vikings.

That set up Barrera-Paz’s clutch save that advances East Hall into a match-up with Clarkson, an upset winner of No. 4 Lovett in first-round action, next Thursday.