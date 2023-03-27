High school soccer: Nation's second-ranked Johnson boys need to finish strong to lock up ninth-straight region championship

It’s wild that the Johnson boys have so much still on the line during the final week of the regular season.

Ranked No. 1 in the state and second overall nationally, the Knights (14-0, 8-0 Region 8-4A) still have work left to do, in order to lock up their ninth-straight league championship and 10th region title since 2014.

On Tuesday, Johnson will host a stiff test against North Oconee (5-2 in league play), then the big one Friday for all the marbles against No. 4 East Hall (11-2, 7-1) at Billy Ellis Memorial Stadium.

“You can only imagine the excitement the boys (on the team) are feeling right now,” Knights coach Frank Zamora said. “Thankfully, we have both games at home this week. We’ve played in big matches all season and this is the environment we’re trying to build for this program.”