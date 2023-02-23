High school soccer: Milestones highlight sizzling start for Sarah Greiner, Flowery Branch girls

Both milestones illustrate just how explosive Greiner has been throughout her career and remains so to this day.



Then again, it didn’t take those numbers for Flowery Branch coach Ashley Lewis to figure that out.

It really only took one practice, though if that didn’t do it, then the 24 goals that Greiner has already netted in helping the Lady Falcons to a No. 10 ranking in Class 5A and the program’s best start in five years at 6-0 did.

“Sarah is an elite player,” Lewis said. “She can turn a game around with a blink of an eye. Realistically, I could put her anywhere on the field and she’d probably be the best player on the field. She has a great soccer mind. She’s a great leader for us. She’s well-liked by her teammates. She’s one of our captains.”

Greiner’s 2023 and career outbursts would be impressive under any circumstances, but the numbers become even more eye-popping when two other factors are considered.

First, her freshman season of 2020 was cut short after just eight games due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Combined with the fact that her senior campaign is still only six games old heading into Flowery Branch’s Region 8-5A opener Friday at Jefferson, Greiner’s goals have effective come in only about 2½ seasons.

Additionally, while she is playing at center forward this spring, Greiner has alternated the earlier seasons playing either on the wing up front or in a more two-way role at midfield.

While Greiner is confident that branching out at different positions has benefitted the team and made her a better player, she admits she feels more comfortable back at her natural position.

And her scoring spree seems to back up that comfort level.

“Honestly, … it’s been really hard,” Greiner said. “My freshman and sophomore years, I was definitely scoring the most. I feel like now, playing that center-forward role … has definitely helped me create more opportunities and go 1-(on)-1 with (opponents). I definitely would not be here without my teammates to get me the ball (in those situations).”

As much as Greiner has benefitted by moving back to center forward, the Lady Falcons have, too.

After managing just 14 goals in 15 games last season, which included scoring more than one goal just three times all season and being shut out eight times, Flowery Branch has erupted for 28 goals so far in 2023.

And Lewis says the increased offense that Greiner has led has provided other benefits for the team.

“Putting her at that center forward has definitely led the attack for us,” Lewis said. “Last year (the team) struggled to score. So putting her up top this year has definitely helped us. It’s (also) given our defense confidence. You build a lead and you feel solid the rest of the game. So, she’s been huge for us.”

With 10 more regular season games and perhaps a Class 5A state playoff run still remaining this spring, Greiner’s numbers, and the Lady Falcons’ fortunes, could be just as huge.

And she and her teammates have plans to make the most of those opportunities before she closes out her high school career and heads off to play college soccer in the Southeastern Conference at Tennessee.

“I’m excited,” Greiner said. “I’m already starting off my high school (senior season) good, getting ready for college. … So it’s really just staying in that mindset to get ready to have a good end for my high school career.”