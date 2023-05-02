High school soccer: Seniors for top-ranked Johnson boys looking to finish what they started in 4A title match

As if there isn’t enough for Johnson’s boys to think about as they try for their second straight state championship in the Class 4A title game, a little extra was added on Tuesday.

That’s when the latest United Soccer Coaches national rankings was released, with the Knights (20-0) at the top of the poll at No. 1.

But while some coaches might consider such an honor on the eve of the season’s ultimate match an unwelcome distraction, Johnson’s Frank Zamora has a much more positive view as his top-ranked, both statewide and nationally, Knights prepare to take on No. 2 Westminster (17-4-1) Thursday at McEachern High School’s Walter H. Cantrell Stadium in Powder Springs.

In fact, rather than a distraction, he sees it giving his players, particularly the seniors, a little extra incentive.

Those seniors were freshmen on the 2020 team that got off to an 8-0 and ascended to the No. 1 spot in the same United Soccer Coaches national poll before the COVID-19 pandemic brought high school athletics, and a lot more, to a screeching halt.