High school soccer: Flowery Branch scores in closing minutes to beat Cambridge in second round of 5A playoffs

And once the game ended, the Falcons (11-5-3) expressed their joy boy hoisting Kikuchi in the air and chanting, ‘Keita, Keita, Keita!’



Even though it was a storybook finish in the biggest moment for the first-year Falcons forward, this wasn’t his first shining moment in 2023.

Flowery Branch coach Billy Johnson said that Kikuchi has been clutch all season.

In fact, Kikuchi had the winning goal against Eastside in the region championship, along with the winning strike in overtime against Clarke Central earlier in the season.

“He’s our piece of magic,” Johnson said. “Every time we need a clutch play, Keita steps up.”

With the win, Flowery Branch advances to face No. 8 Union Grove in the state quarterfinals match on April 25.

Things were starting to look bleak in the second half for the Falcons.

However, trying to feed the ball to speedy junior striker Tyler Galasso finally paid dividends midway through the second half.

Cambridge got on the board to break a scoreless match in the 69th minute, but the Falcons didn’t panic or abandon their strategy.

In the 72nd minute, Galasso got out front of a corner kick and stuck it in the back of the net to tie it at 1-1.

Twice earlier in the second half, Galasso got ahead on a 1-on-1 thanks to his elite speed, but just missed on his goal attempts.

However, once the first goal went in for Flowery Branch, it was able to breathe a sigh of relief.

“I was trying as hard as I can,” Galasso said. “I wasn’t going to let us down. It meant the world, to me, to be able to tie it up.”

Flowery Branch’s first close call came when Aiden Baker send a missile just wide and into the side of the net late in the first half.

In addition to the two critical goals for Flowery Branch, goalkeeper Cristian Guerra played another superb game, keeping Cambridge off the board early, when the Bears clearly had the momentum.

With the win, the Falcons are back in the state quarterfinals after just a one-year absence from the third round of the playoffs.

Flowery Branch’s coach feels like his 13 seniors have prepared as well as possible to make a deep postseason run.

“I’m so proud of them,” Johnson said. “This shows how resilient they are. Winning this means so much to us. We wanted it so bad.”



